iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $115,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

