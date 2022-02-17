Morgan Stanley Sells 1,135,314 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,477,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $124,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BHC opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
