25,000 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

