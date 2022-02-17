UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells $2,822,250.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

