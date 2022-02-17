UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells $2,822,250.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PATH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
