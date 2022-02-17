Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental Sells 200,000 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00.

Bunge stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

