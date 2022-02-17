Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 8.5%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Featured Stories

