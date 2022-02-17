California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 617,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.