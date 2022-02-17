California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.25 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

