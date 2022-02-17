AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 46,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 114,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.66 and a quick ratio of 34.51.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.