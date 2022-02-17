SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

