Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TVTY opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

