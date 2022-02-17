Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

