New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $45.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
