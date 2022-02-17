New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $45.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

