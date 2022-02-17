MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.59

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 1836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
