Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 413500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.
About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)
