JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 11.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.89. 21,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,262,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.