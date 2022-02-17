Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 85700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

