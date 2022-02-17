Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 85700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)
