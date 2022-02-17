Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Increases By 33.3%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

