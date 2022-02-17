Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.13.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.55. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endava by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Endava by 74.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

