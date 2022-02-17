Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WES. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,518,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.