B. Riley Trims Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Target Price to $8.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.
SQNS stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.