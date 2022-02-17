B. Riley Trims Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Target Price to $8.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.