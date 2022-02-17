Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $62.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho cut their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.