Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 405,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,200 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

