Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.