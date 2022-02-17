Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
