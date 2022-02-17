Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Francine Kaufman Sells 163,870 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $403,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francine Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senseonics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.