Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

