Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.74.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

