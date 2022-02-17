Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.74.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.