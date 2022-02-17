Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 179 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.60) to GBX 179 ($2.42) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GEGYF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.