Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.88.

LIN stock opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.41. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

