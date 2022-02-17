Nucor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. Nucor has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

