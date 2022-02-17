Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Sleep Number stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

