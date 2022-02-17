Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $116.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.