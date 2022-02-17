Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

