Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLNC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

