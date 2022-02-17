Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $446.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

