Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 157.00 to 160.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 105.00 to 110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 96.00 to 100.00.
DNKEY opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.35%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.