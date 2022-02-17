EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ENLC stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 236.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 138,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

