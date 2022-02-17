RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $47,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after buying an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

