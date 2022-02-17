Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $96,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

