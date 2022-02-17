Invesco Ltd. Purchases 112,808 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $113,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

