Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

