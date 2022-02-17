Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

