Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.10 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $81,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

