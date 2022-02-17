West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

