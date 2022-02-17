Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

