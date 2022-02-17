First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

AG opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 458,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,439 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

