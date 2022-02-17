ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ALE stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

