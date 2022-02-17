Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 84.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,500. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,301.90. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and have sold 1,079,100 shares valued at $14,283,218.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

