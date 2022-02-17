Alkermes plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

