Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $39.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

